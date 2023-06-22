Top of Article

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) confirmed the appointment of six industry leaders and experts to its Executive Board during yesterday’s virtual AGM.

Attended by over 50 members, the AGM served as a platform to outline ABPCO’s ambitious plans for the upcoming year. These will build on a strong past year, including growth across all areas of the association’s offering. The plans offer significant opportunities for growth and advancement of the UK’s only association dedicated to the organisers of association conferences and events.

Also announced was the opening of entries for the 2023 ABPCO Excellence Awards via https://www.abpco.org/events/abpco-excellence-awards-2023

The new board members bring a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives to ABPCO, ensuring continued progress and long-term success for the association. The new board members are:

Madalina Marincas – Opening Doors and Venues

Katie Bolton – MCI UK

Sarvjit Wunsch – Association of Upper Gastrointestinal Surgery

Sammy Connell – NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union

Sarah Vaughan – The Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys

Kate Sargent – Bioscientifica Ltd

During the AGM, ABPCO’s chairs, Sarah Byrne and Emma Duffy, also expressed thanks, on behalf of the whole association, to four departing board members who have each played integral roles in the association’s growth and achievements over the last few years:

Barbara Calderwood – MCI UK and past co-chair of ABPCO

Michael Smith – CBI and past co-chair of ABPCO

Martin Linfield – James Hallam and outgoing treasurer of ABPCO

David Parker – Royal College of Physicians

Laura Wilson – Speakeasy

Martin Linfield is succeeded in the role of treasurer by incoming board member, Kate Sargent.

“As these dedicated individuals join ABPCO’s executive board, the association looks ahead to another successful year, driven by the passion of our members. We look forward to capitalising on past achievements and embracing new opportunities for growth, innovation, and professional development,” concludes Heather Lishman, ABPCO’s Association Director.