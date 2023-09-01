bp pulse delights festival crowds with the world’s first EV powered silent disco

The experience was delivered by WPP experiential agency Set Creative and Birmingham based Silent Disco provider, Silent Noize Events.

Thousands of revellers at UK motoring and music festival, CarFest, have experienced the power of electric vehicle (EV) charging in action at the bp pulse EV silent disco.

Over 5000 festival goers visited the 600-person capacity attraction, which in a world-first, was 100% powered by four EVs charged by bp pulse, bringing together the combination of electrifying beats, electric cars and EV charging solutions.

Over the course of the weekend, three disco slots were played on each of the three days, with 6.5 hours of daily EV-powered entertainment using approximately 200kWh worth of power across the event. Adding to the excitement, festival creator, DJ Chris Evans, and celebrity brothers, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, also thrilled disco crowds with special appearances.

Duncan Strain, director of Silent Noize Events, said: “This is a historical moment for us, proving that silent discos can happen literally anywhere. We hope to be involved with many, many more electric powered silent discos. We are thrilled that the technology worked perfectly and so many people enjoyed it.”

To provide a helpful resource to festival goers, bp pulse offered mobile charging powered by the cars to charge their devices while they danced. In a further demonstration of its charging capabilities, bp pulse also provided battery-powered EV charging for the electric cars in the paddock, creating a dedicated EV charging hub for the first time in the festival’s history.

Speaking about the attraction, Paul Goodmaker, Global Sponsorship Director at BP, said: “This is the first time that bp pulse has sponsored CarFest and we wanted to shine a light on both the power of EVs and the capability of bp pulse in a fun and engaging way to highlight their capabilities.

“Recent developments in vehicle to load (V2L) technology enabled us to plug EVs into four different areas of the silent disco to charge the headsets, power the tent’s lighting and DJ equipment and provide mobile phone charging lockers.

“We’re proud to have worked with CarFest to offer festival goers a truly unique off-grid entertainment experience, and to have brought our positive energy to such a wide audience.”

Paul Martin, Creative Director at Set Creative said: “The experience wonderfully showcased how off-grid electric charging can practically and positively enrich people’s lifestyles. The EV silent disco combined with the family fun of CarFest was the perfect environment to bring bp pulse’s capabilities to life and shift audience perceptions around the possibilities of EV’s”

Created by Chris Evans to help raise funds for UK Children’s Charities, CarFest is the largest family fundraising festival in the UK. This year’s event took place from 25 – 27 August at Laverstoke Farm in Hampshire.