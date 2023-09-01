JL Group expands technical production services to USA

For the last 15 years the JL-Group’s (JLL) DNA has been synonymous with a commitment to client service, strong values and pushing boundaries in the ever-evolving world of technical production across the television and event industries.

Phil McMichael, JLL Commercial Director says; “As our clients business needs evolve, we evolve and so following the delivery of multiple successful Stateside projects in partnership with our Agency, Corporate and Television clients we are delighted to announce our full-time expansion into USA.”

JLL’s first US office will be a new hybrid working hub opening on Madison Avenue, New York and will serve as the base for our new team members, our existing UK team, a meeting point for our clients and a collaboration space with our strategic event delivery partners.

To ensure that the JLL values and consistency can successfully be delivered across all 50 states from the get-go, we are thrilled to unveil our first strategic partnership with Eagle AV Rental in New Jersey. This alliance offers our project delivery teams access to over $10M of equipment, supporting technicians, localised inter-state knowledge, economical transportation and ensures the JLL reputation for seamless delivery is in place from day one.

As with any strong strategic partnership there is mutual benefit to all parties and with Eagle’s own clients needing to work with a trusted UK & European technical production partner, JLL will take the lead on ensuring the best of the US marries with the best of our UK & European delivery to ensure their clients’ events are continuously elevated above the norm.

Look out for further details on our socials over the coming weeks where we will share more in-depth information about this exciting chapter in the JL-Group story.

Whether you need us for a corporate conference, a Film or TV shoot, a glamorous awards gala or an immersive trade show, JLL are now positioned to become your global technical production partner of choice that can be trusted to deliver locally – wherever that may be.

Contact Phil McMichael, directly, for further information phil@jl-group.co.uk

