BMA House offers carbon impact menus as it elevates sustainable catering offer

BMA House, a leading sustainable venue in the heart of London and home to the British Medical Association, has enhanced its sustainable catering offering over the past year, achieved through a successful partnership with its catering collaborator, Company of Cooks.

As part of these developments, Company of Cooks has also been reappointed as the exclusive catering partner for BMA House, reaffirming their commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences in an environmentally conscious manner.

Over the last 12 months, BMA House’s events team and Company of Cooks have worked tirelessly to redefine the venue’s catering offering, focusing on sustainability, locality, transparency, and waste reduction. This collaborative effort underscores their dedication to creating memorable conferences and events that align with their eco-friendly values.

Key Achievements:

Empowering Informed Choices: A new initiative at BMA House involves the creation of menus that transparently display the carbon impact of each item. This pioneering approach allows event organisers and attendees to make conscious choices that align with their individual carbon reduction goals. Developed in collaboration with Foodsteps, these menus are rated on an A-E scale, with A representing the most environmentally conscious option.

Innovative Culinary Evolution: The catering team at BMA House has eliminated beef products from all menus. This transition is particularly significant for BMA House, as it complimented their vibrant summer party and BBQ business. The traditional burger was replaced by an array of creative alternatives, aligning with the changing culinary preferences of the venue’s clients. In addition, their Future 50 menus combine familiar but under-consumed foods that are particularly nutritional, relatively low in terms of environmental impact, flavoursome, accessible and affordable.

Embracing Local Suppliers: Recognising the ecological impact of food miles and the importance of fresher ingredients, BMA House has further developed partnerships with local growers and suppliers. Referred to as their London Larder, this collaboration has resulted in meticulously curated menus that not only highlight the locally sourced components but also use imagery to visually share the food journey, demonstrating the venues’ unwavering support for the local community.

Minimising Food Waste: BMA House’s collaboration with WasteKnot has resulted in a notable reduction in food wastage. In the UK, it is estimated that 7% of produce never reaches kitchens due to cosmetic imperfections or the discarding of specific parts. Through this partnership, BMA House sources ingredients that would otherwise be wasted, contributing to the reduction of food waste in the hospitality sector. WasteKnot produce is now being used across all soups in the café, hospitality fork buffets and even a dessert of the week.

Celebrating a Renewed Partnership: With these impressive strides in sustainable catering, Company of Cooks has been reappointed as BMA House’s exclusive catering partner. Their shared vision and dedication to sustainable culinary excellence make this partnership a natural continuation of their successful collaboration.

Kat Winfield, Venue Manager, said: “We are thrilled to continue highlighting our advancements in sustainable catering, and our continued partnership with Company of Cooks is a testament to our shared commitment to offering unforgettable events that leave a positive impact on the environment. These achievements underscore our dedication to meeting the evolving preferences of our clients while championing sustainability.”