BMA House hosts Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide launch for fourth year

BMA House has once again been selected to host the launch of The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide as part of its partnership with Event Industry News. The event is a perfect opportunity for the award-winning venue to demonstrate its commitment to sustainability and environmental activities.

The guide, which has been produced for the last four years, is an important tool for event organisers seeking knowledge, advice and suppliers focused on the creation and delivery of sustainable events. The guide includes case studies of successful sustainable events, content from experts and above all signposts organisers to the tools they need to produce events that deliver for the planet as well as delegates.

BMA House will host the launch of the fourth guide at a breakfast that will showcase both the venue and its sustainable catering offering from Company of Cooks; in addition, attendees can learn more about BMA’s technical offering. One highlight this year for attendees will be an opportunity to see the venue’s recent investment in sustainable upgrades to the Great Hall.

The event will be an opportunity for like-minded individuals and organisations to come together, collaborate and share knowledge.

Rebecca Hurley, venue marketing manager at BMA House comments: “Sustainability is fundamental to all our activities at BMA House. It’s not just an additional feature of our events, but an essential element in our operations, planning, and execution. From the initial enquiry, we collaborate with clients to pinpoint opportunities for enhancing the sustainability of their events. Our aim is to assist them in achieving sustainable solutions that fit their budget, while still fulfilling the objectives and ambitions for their events.”

Adam Parry, from Event Industry News comments: Returning to BMA House for the Sustainable Breakfast Briefing feels like coming home. To me It’s not just a venue; it’s a beacon of sustainability. Hosting the launch of The Sustainable Event Buyer’s guide 2024 at BMA House is a testament to the venue’s unwavering commitment to environmental consciousness. This event is not just about knowledge; it’s about celebrating a shared dedication to creating events that leave a positive impact. We’re thrilled to be part of this journey with BMA House once again.”

Hurley concludes: “The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide presents us with a chance to highlight our commitment to sustainability, and we are excited about extending our fruitful collaboration with the Event Industry News team throughout 2024. The guide’s launch event on the 6th of March serves as the perfect occasion to showcase our ongoing efforts and accomplishments as a top sustainable venue.”

Click here to register your interest in attending this event and joining other like-minded individuals for what’s to be a fascinating and enjoyable morning.

To learn more about sustainability at BMA House visit: https://bmahouse.org.uk/sustainability/ Or contact their caring team on tel: 020 7874 7020 or email: events@bma.org.uk or visit: www.bmahouse.org.uk

Organisations looking to be included in the guide should contact: features@eventindustrynews.com