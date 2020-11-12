Since its founding in 2012, EventsCase has established itself as the industry’s leading all-in-one event management platform. With tools for registration, mobile-app building, live streaming, video networking and more, there is no better engine for your physical, virtual and hybrid events.

Why choose EventsCase?

No other solution competes with EventsCase in terms of functionality. On top of our in-house features, we can integrate with other SaaS platforms to close gaps in your data and experience.

Our plans are designed to be affordable – perfect for large conferences, all the way down to virtual meetings of 50 people. We’re scalable, too, meaning you only pay for the features you need, when you need them.

EventsCase is trusted by leading companies and organisations, including CNBC, Telefonica, Samsung, BBVA, Audi and the United Nations.

Through our platform, event organisers…

Save time and headaches by packing all their technology into one solution and using it all year round.

Stay on-brand through customised apps and registration pages, created on a white-label platform.

Unlock budget by only picking the features they need for each event.

Gather crucial insights on their event and technology in real time.

Protect their data and attendees with advanced security and full GDPR compliance.

Products explained

Event website

Every event needs a home for its experience. Build a fully branded website in your choice of language with VIP areas for special guests, all in a matter of minutes.

Virtual events

Pivot to virtual quickly and effectively with the same platform you use for in-person and hybrid experiences. We bring live and on-demand content to your audience wherever they are, with additional tools for monetisation, virtual networking and gamification.

Video calling

Break geographical boundaries with our new video calling feature. Satisfy attendees and sponsors with roundtables, breakout sessions, virtual product demos, face-to-face networking – the list goes on!

Online registration

Just like our websites, our registration pages are tailored to your branding, language and preferences. We also have an email solution for sending tickets, as well as a tool for badge design and distribution.

Native mobile app

Our apps give a personalised experience to each attendee, allowing them to build a customised agenda, chat and book meetings with other delegates.

On-site check-in

The same app can be used for checking people into the venue and sessions. This prevents lengthy queues while generating banks of crucial data on the attendee experience.

Email marketing

Launch impactful, targeted promotions through built-in email marketing, with all the features you’d expect from a dedicated solution.

Contact Details:

WeWork

199 Bishopsgate

London

EC2N 3TY

+44 (0) 20 8133 7313

enquiries@eventscase.com

www.eventscase.com