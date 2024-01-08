AEV welcomes Co-op Live into membership

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced its newest member is Co-op Live, the UK’s music-first, purpose-driven arena.

Set to open in the spring of 2024, the venue intends to be one of the most sustainable and socially responsible in Europe. Upon opening, it will also support community groups across the UK through the Co-op Foundation, donating at least £1m annually to local and national good causes.

The £365m private investment into the northwest of the England sees Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles and Co-op join forces. Located on Manchester’s Etihad Campus, Co- op Live will host live music, sport, comedy, award shows and family entertainment, bolstered by a unique smart bowl design bringing fans closer to the artist.

Gary Roden, executive director & general manager, Co-op Live said, “We look forward to the many opportunities AEV membership affords. Valuable insight from our friends across the live venue sector will help ensure we collectively continue to drive the full fan experience and to keep Co-op Live at the forefront of thought leadership.”

Rachel Parker, director, AEV, commented, “AEV fosters venue improvements by facilitating collaboration among members, sharing best practices and providing insights on the latest trends, technologies and venue management policies. I am sure Co-op Live will benefit from all we have to offer. We are looking forward to working with them and embracing their expertise and are delighted to welcome them to the AEV.”