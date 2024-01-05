First Event kickstarts 2024 successes with head of sales

Louise joins the First Event team from YES (Your Event Solutions) as Head of Sales. Throughout previous senior leadership positions in sales and marketing, Louise has helped sales teams apply a dynamic and strategic approach, and is looking forward to bringing this experience to the exciting opportunities on offer at First Event.

Speaking about her plans for her new role, Louise said: “I’m excited to be joining such an energetic and ambitious company who is clearly so passionate about what they do when it comes to delivering on their clients’ objectives.’’

“Having already seen some of the projects the team have delivered, I’m looking forward to being immersed within such a creative environment”.

Commenting on the addition of Louise to an already formidable sales team, Jake Burnham, Sales Director at First Event said:

“I am absolutely delighted that Louise has decided to join First Event. It is such an exciting time for our business and with the plans we have over the next few years I am sure that Louise will be key in us reaching new highs moving forward!’’

“As Head of Sales, Louise will be responsible for leading the team to securing key new client wins as well as working closely with our Client Development team ensuring a smooth client journey from first-time clients into lifetime partnerships”.

This news follows the recent appointment of Marc Allot as Creative Director and Alex Stonall as Client Development Director, as part of a wider consolidation of the First Event offering in order to meet the evolving needs of clients in new and creative ways.

In 2023, First Event achieved recognition by securing a spot on the Sunday Times Best Place to Work list and claiming the 4th position in C&IT’s ranking of the 20 fastest-growing agencies. Additionally, the company successfully organised 224 events in 32 cities, spanning 20 countries and 4 continents throughout the year.

