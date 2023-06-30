AEO Conference 2023 returns to Brighton

Top of Article

The Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is pleased to announce the return of the AEO Conference, taking place on the 7th September at DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole.

The event will open on the 6th September with an icebreaker event at Brighton’s iconic Shelter Hall, expected to be a relaxed evening of networking and socialising ahead of the conference, the next day.

The event attracts around 250 senior industry professionals: specifically, MDs, group MDs, portfolio directors, SME directors, heads of departments, from the UK and abroad.

It welcomes organisers, venues, and suppliers, creating unmissable networking opportunities.

The event’s theme is about ‘Building collective intelligence’ and will delve into the industry’s strength as a collective. Topics featured on the programme include diversifying revenue streams, the power of AI and the future of exhibitions.

The conference will be chaired by Caitlin Read, director of operations at Arc Network, who focuses on looking after ESG and corporate affairs, as well as supporting strategic initiatives and integrations.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO says: “We are excited to be returning to Brighton for this year’s AEO Conference. With an unmissable line up of sessions, including diversifying revenue streams, building a billion-dollar business and the power of AI, attendees are sure to learn lots and leave feeling inspired.”

“It’s not all ‘work’ though – we do, as is customary, have our icebreaker event the night before the conference, and lots of networking throughout, which will give attendees plenty of opportunities to catch up with their peers, make some new connections and have some fun.”

The headline sponsors of this year are GES & Vegas Means Business.

David Langrish, VP Marketing, Exhibitions of GES EMEA says: “GES is once again delighted to be supporting the AEO Conference and the networking and education that is always top class at the event. We’re particularly supportive of the theme this year. It dives into the very essence of what good events do, bring people together, drive the knowledge economy and make for better business. We’re sure the conference itself will once again be a perfect example of this put into practice.”

For further information and to book your ticket visit the website www.aeoconference.org.uk

Follow our news and updates @aeonews and be part of the conversation by using #aeoconference23