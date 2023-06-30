Job opportunity: Lead Engineer, isla

JOB TITLE: Lead Engineer
SALARY: £50-70k
COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK
Role
Who you are
- A great full-stack software engineer that wants a meaningful role making a better future
- You enjoy growing and nurturing engineering teams and want to scale your impact through technology
- You want the trust and freedom to do your best work within a kind, diverse and caring culture
Company benefits
- Your birthday off (paid)
- Paid Christmas – New Year off
- Electric Car Scheme
Company values
- Tenacious
- Practical
- Empowering
- Just
- Collaborative
- Honest
What the job involves
- Leading development of platform features whilst continually improving the existing codebase
- Fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment that supports personal growth and innovation opportunities for all
- Recruiting, mentoring and inspiring a great team of engineers
- Working alongside the whole isla team to translate ideas and requirements into impactful products
- Driving best practice to improve quality, performance, maintainability and increase deployment frequency from bi-weekly to daily to hourly
- Continuously exploring emerging technologies and industry trends, identifying opportunities to use them in our solutions
Application process
- The whole process should take no longer than two weeks and is broken into smaller chunks for scheduling efficiency. You’ll hear whether or not you’re through each stage within a day so you’re not kept waiting 🙂
- Apply via Otta
- 10 minute “speed meet” video call with CTO and a senior member of the current engineering team. Format is; 5 minutes for us to “sell you” on the role you and 5 minutes for you to tell us about your best/proudest career achievement to date. This helps us see more people in person rather than just going on CV/resume alone
- 20 minute technical discussion with CTO around a dodgy pull request to see what advice you’d give the engineer when rejecting it
- 30 minute discussion with CTO talking about your engineering and product philosophies and why they work to produce better outcomes