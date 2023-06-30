Job opportunity: Lead Engineer, isla

By
Adam Parry
-
0
91
Top of Article

JOB TITLE: Lead Engineer
SALARY: £50-70k
COMPANY HQ: Fitzrovia, London, UK

Click here to apply

Role

Who you are

  • A great full-stack software engineer that wants a meaningful role making a better future
  • You enjoy growing and nurturing engineering teams and want to scale your impact through technology
  • You want the trust and freedom to do your best work within a kind, diverse and caring culture

Company benefits

  • Your birthday off (paid)
  • Paid Christmas – New Year off
  • Electric Car Scheme

Company values

  • Tenacious
  • Practical
  • Empowering
  • Just
  • Collaborative
  • Honest

What the job involves

  • Leading development of platform features whilst continually improving the existing codebase
  • Fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment that supports personal growth and innovation opportunities for all
  • Recruiting, mentoring and inspiring a great team of engineers
  • Working alongside the whole isla team to translate ideas and requirements into impactful products
  • Driving best practice to improve quality, performance, maintainability and increase deployment frequency from bi-weekly to daily to hourly
  • Continuously exploring emerging technologies and industry trends, identifying opportunities to use them in our solutions

Application process

  • The whole process should take no longer than two weeks and is broken into smaller chunks for scheduling efficiency. You’ll hear whether or not you’re through each stage within a day so you’re not kept waiting 🙂
  • Apply via Otta
  • 10 minute “speed meet” video call with CTO and a senior member of the current engineering team. Format is; 5 minutes for us to “sell you” on the role you and 5 minutes for you to tell us about your best/proudest career achievement to date. This helps us see more people in person rather than just going on CV/resume alone
  • 20 minute technical discussion with CTO around a dodgy pull request to see what advice you’d give the engineer when rejecting it
  • 30 minute discussion with CTO talking about your engineering and product philosophies and why they work to produce better outcomes

Click here to apply

Adam Parry
Author: Adam Parry

Adam is the co-founder and editor of www.eventindustrynews.com Adam, a technology evangelist also organises Event Tech Live, Europe’s only show dedicated to event technology and the Event Technology Awards. Both events take place in November, London.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.