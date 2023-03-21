AEG Presents appoints Crissie Rushton as General Manager of iconic venue The Halls Wolverhampton

Top of Article

AEG Presents, a division of AEG Europe’s global sports, entertainment and venue operator family, has today announced the appointment of Crissie Rushton to the role of General Manager, The Halls Wolverhampton, where she will be responsible for overseeing all operations at the historic venue.

Formerly the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, this iconic home for live music in the West Midlands will reopen its doors in June 2023, following a multi-million-pound regeneration project. Refurbished in partnership with the City of Wolverhampton Council, the Grade II listed space, much-loved by locals, holds both economic and cultural significance.

Crissie brings invaluable experience to the position, having worked with the venue for more than two decades in various capacities during her impressive tenure at the City of Wolverhampton Council. Crissie’s extensive history and passion for the city, including with The Halls Wolverhampton, spans a variety of senior roles, including Head of Visitor Experience, Visitor Economy Manager and Duty Events Manager. In her new role as General Manager with AEG Presents, Crissie will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the venue’s operations and identifying potential new partners and content.

Stuart Dorn, Group Venue Operations Director, AEG Presents, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Crissie to the AEG Presents team. Crissie knows this iconic venue inside and out and, as we gear up to open the doors to the public in June, I am thrilled that The Halls Wolverhampton will continue to benefit from her strong leadership and long-standing passion for this very special venue.”

Following her appointment, Crissie said: “I have loved being a part of this extraordinary venue for more than 23 years and am delighted to be continuing my journey with The Halls Wolverhampton as part of the team at AEG Presents. As the venue prepares to reopen its doors in June, I am excited to play a role in this next chapter as we re-establish The Halls as the home of live entertainment in the West Midlands for generations to come.”

A phenomenal line up of shows set to take place at The Halls Wolverhampton throughout June has already been announced, with more to come. McFly, Penn and Teller, Leftfield, Siouxsie and Sparks will all perform in its opening month, as fans look forward to experiencing the newly restored and refurbished space for the very first time.

The Halls Wolverhampton joins AEG’s global network of over 350 owned, operated and affiliated venues. In the UK, these include the Eventim Apollo London, indigo at the award-winning The O2 arena in London and the new live music venue at Olympia London set to open in 2024.