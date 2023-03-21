Get Together at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel

Top of Article

The Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel has everything you need to get together and reconnect with clients, colleagues, friends and loved ones.

From bespoke modern technology, spacious meeting rooms, relaxing bedrooms, modern Centre for Health and Wellbeing and award-winning kitchen team, the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel offers an unbeatable service and facilities to meet your every need.

As Scotland’s only residential member of the UK’s Venues of Excellence, a member of IACC (the International Association of Conference Centres), and the newest Aim Secure accredited (AIM) member of the prestigious Meetings Industry Association (MIA), the Hotel’s experienced teams work with you to provide a bespoke, high quality and immersive experience.

Collaborate with your delegates and guests during your event in spacious, modern, high-tech spaces. Whether you are hosting a meeting for 2 or 250, hybrid or face-to face, there are 15 flexible meeting and event spaces in a variety of sizes that have all been designed to encourage collaboration.

The Hotel provides a wide range of support facilities at no extra cost to you, including:

Free Wi-Fi Internet access with dedicated high speed broadband.

Audio Visual Essentials, including a 4K display screen in each room.

Dedicated in-house technician to provide advice and support.

Each room has a call button for immediate assistance or technical support.

Purpose-built registration desk for events taking place in the auditorium.

High definition LED screen for your information or social media feeds.

Free parking and allocated spaces for VIPs, trainers or keynote speakers.

Water cooler and complimentary sweets.

Wipe clean glass squiggle boards for creative idea sharing.

Located just a short distance from Glasgow City Centre and Glasgow Airport, the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel is also within easy reach of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park. It is fully accessible by both public transport and car, with dedicated electric car charging bays.

Additional requirements are available on request. To find out more about how they can help you get together, speak to one of the dedicated meeting and events specialists on 0141 951 6006.

Dine together

The Hotel also offers a range of fresh, locally sourced food that is prepared by the award winning kitchen team.

Whether you’re dining as a delegate, hosting a working lunch or connecting with clients, the carefully selected menu is full of creative dishes to tantalise your taste buds.

The contemporary BBar and Grill provides a relaxed feel, perfect for those looking for an intimate of small group dining experience.

Larger parties have use of the exclusive private dining options, ideal for those hosting a special occasion, corporate lunch or looking for a quiet space to connect.

In-room dining is also available.

For more information, contact the Food and Beverage team on 0141 951 6015.

Healthier Together

The Centre for Health and Wellbeing at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hotel is more than just a gym, featuring a range of facilities, services and classes, the centre is perfect for those attending residential conferences and events.

Featuring:

A modern and well equipped gym, with fully qualified instructors on hand to offer advice and support.

A 15 metre heated indoor pool with stunning views of the River Clyde.

Aroma sauna, steam room, whirlpool and a cold drench shower to help you cool down and unwind.

Hotel guests and delegates benefit from free use of all gym facilities and classes.

To speak to a member of the Health and Wellbeing team, call 0141 951 5151.

