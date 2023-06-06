A Greener Future unveiled on UN World Environment Day

Top of Article

Sustainable event pioneers A Greener Future (formerly A Greener Festival) unveil their new website on the UN World Environment Day, highlighting the new direction and services, following their momentous rebrand.

First revealed at AGF’s flagship event, the Green Events & Innovations Conference (GEI) in February, the rebrand from ‘A Greener Festival’ to ‘A Greener Future’ reflects the organisation’s evolution beyond the music industry and festivals to support the broader events, sports and entertainment sector including suppliers and stakeholders. It highlights the evolution of sustainability not only in events and entertainment but in society at large. No longer a niche or just a nice thing to do, but the only viable direction of travel.

The new website went live on Monday 5th June, 2023, detailing new services now available to support the sector, including the Sustainability Diagnosis providing organisations with a measure of their current sustainability performance, and recommendations for improvements. The Sustainability Diagnosis provides a basis for strategic planning, carbon footprint and a foundation to acquire AGF certification.

An entirely new membership service and platform are now available giving organisations access to greater sustainability support, guidance, tools, community and networking facilitated through A Greener Future. Thanks to support from music climate action funders EarthPercent, this includes a free entry level membership for individuals and small organisations seeking to access AGF resources and tools.

AGF is the longest standing organisation dedicated to helping events, festivals, venues and organisations globally to become greener, providing the world’s first green event certification, training, and expertise to the sector for the past 17 years.

The new website and more information can be found at www.agreenerfuture.com, where more services, events and products will be revealed in the coming months.

AGF CEO Claire O’Neill said:

“It’s so refreshing after nearly 2 decades for A Greener Festival to start a new life as A Greener Future. We’re happy to share work from behind the scenes on UN’s World Environment Day. We’ve broadened horizons bringing events, music, entertainment, and sports together to green up our sector in what remains of this vital decade. Our new services revealed today and those in the pipeline are designed to help. With huge emissions reductions to be made, requiring drastic changes to business-as-usual, there is no more time to waste. Those who don’t act and adapt will at very best cease to be viable businesses”

AGF Director, Teresa Moore said:

“During the years since AGF was founded, the industry has become acutely aware of its impact on the environment and its responsibility to take action and lead the way through innovation and changes to practise. Throughout, AGF has been at the forefront not only with helping individual events to make those changes but in driving a more holistic view of the industry as an interconnected system where every aspect of the events business, from artist, performer or athlete to the venue to the supply chain needs to contribute to the same sustainability goals”