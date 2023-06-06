Top of Article

Event industry leader Simon Parker has been appointed to Farnborough International’s non-executive board as the business extends its position in the market as an award-winning venue and organiser.

With over 30 years of experience in the sector, starting his career at Montgomery Exhibitions, Simon has held senior roles at Blenheim, UBM and Informa. A valued member of the AEO Council for more than 10 years, Simon is currently MD of CIBSE Services Ltd where he runs a multi-faceted training, events, and information portfolio for CIBSE membership and the broader engineering profession.

A state-of-the-art exhibition and conference centre, a world-renowned event organiser, with a growing portfolio including Farnborough International Airshow, ITT Hub, Space-Comm Expo, Sustainable Skies World and Global Urban & Advanced Air Summit, and film studios, Farnborough International is a catalyst for innovation and a rising events conglomerate.

Utilising his wealth of insight in the sector, Simon will bolster Farnborough International’s board expertise and support the team as they accelerate their plans to grow its event portfolio in the UK and overseas.

Discussing his appointment, Simon said: “I have been a keen and enthusiastic observer of Farnborough International over the last few years and have seen the great things that have taken place throughout the business. The team’s commitment to offering a world-class venue and portfolio of events with outstanding customer experience is what drew me to this role.

“Farnborough is uniquely placed to take full advantage of the opportunities that exist in the events space, and I am thrilled to be part of what I am sure will be an exciting time for the business. I will look to bring over 30 years of experience in the global events industry to help the team continue and build on the amazing work that is already in progress.”

Kevin Craven, CEO of ADS Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon Parker as Non-Executive Director for Farnborough International. His outstanding events and exhibitions experience will be invaluable in guiding Farnborough International through its next exciting stage of development and growth ahead of a fantastic 2024 Farnborough International Airshow.”