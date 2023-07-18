Top of Article

At Movetech UK (British Turntable Co Limited), our unrivalled industry knowledge and commitment to high standards combined with a team of talented designers and engineers means our products are trusted by many of the World’s leading organisations.

We offer an array of movement solutions ranging from small retail display movements, revolving stage turntables, to much larger, complex, bespoke industrial movement solutions, including Vehicle Turntables, Hovair® Air Film Technology and JUNG Hydraulic Jacks & Machinery Skates.

Our revolving stage turntables are a strong part of our movement solution portfolio, and continue to be used throughout many industries, particularly Live Events, Exhibitions, Television and Film productions.

Available to rent or purchase from 1m to 33m in diameter, in 1m increments – from stock, our revolving stage turntables are perfect for pretty much any occasion. They can offer your project that extra dimension – and by adding movement, it will certainly give your audience the wow-factor, and will most definitely attract attention.

Our revolving stage turntables have featured at countless live events over the years, including the T2 Trainspotting World Premiere, World Reveal of the Ford Focus RS, the London Boat Show, and many, many more.

Television productions our revolving stage turntables have been involved in include the X-Factor live shows, Blankety Blank, The Graham Norton Show and The National Lottery Awards to name but a few. Our online photo gallery is a great way to see the projects we have been involved in over the years, so be sure to take a look.

One of our Revolving Stage Turntables also featured in the famous 1983 James Bond film, Octopussy, in one of the main scenes in the ‘Kremlin War Room’. Additionally, one of our revolving stage tables features in the hit music video ‘Heart Skips a Beat ft. Rizzle Kicks’ by Olly Murs, amassing over 54 million views on YouTube alone – wow!

Our reliable and cost-effective rental service is widely used for live events and exhibitions, TV commercials, dramas and films, music videos, product launches and reveals; anything, in fact, where you need movement for a one-off, short-term project.

You can definitely raise your profile at any event or exhibition with a rotating sign, create interest in your displays with point-of-sale turntables and movements – or by using a revolving stage turntable to rotate your entire stand, now that would be impressive! Whichever option you choose, you’ll definitely generate excitement.

Worldwide delivery, installation, on site and removal service is also available – giving you peace of mind, and demonstrating our commitment to you, the customer.

We have also focused our commitment to understand and acknowledge the procedures and regulations that are required when it comes to working safely in the industries we cater for. As such we proudly hold ISO9001 Quality Management, ISO14001 Environmental Management, CHAS, SafeContractor and ConstructionLine Gold certification with in-house SMSTS, IOSH and NEBOSH qualified personnel – helping us and our customers to work in safe and professionally managed environments.

So, whether you want to add excitement to your live event, retail or exhibition display, create spectacular film sequences, produce dynamic TV commercials or wow your audience at your next product launch, there’s probably a standard Movetech UK revolving stage turntable that will meet your needs – and if there isn’t, we can build one to your exact specification.

If you would like more information about our products and services, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, and our sales and technical teams will be more than happy to help. 01204 525626, info@movetechuk.com.

