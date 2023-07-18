The most versatile event tent ever developed

Top of Article

Stretch tents or bedouin tents as they are sometimes called, have revolutionized the event landscape, dominating the industry for the past two decades with their unrivaled popularity. If you’re not already on board, it’s time to discover how our premium stretch tent products can elevate your rental offerings.

Freeform® has been at the forefront from the start, and we take great pride in our legacy of development and innovation. Our mission has always been to create the finest stretch tent in the world, and we are proud to say that our quality sets the standard for visual appeal, durability, practicality and safety.

Building solid customer relationships with our rental partners is our top priority. We are committed to developing products that deliver the greatest returns for tent rental businesses.

Here’s how:

Freeform® tents offer unrivalled rigging flexibility

Our unique stretch fabric membrane and modular design offer unparalleled flexibility in rigging configurations and styles. Whether it’s a canopy-style / corners down setup or rigging around architectural structures, our stretch tents can adapt to any event space.

Service small and large events with the same rental stock

Modular by design, you can join multiple standard tents using our superior joining system to cover a larger event space.

Close it down

Our closing system allows for complete enclosure by attaching sidewalls to the open sides of the tent. These sidewalls, available in matching-color fabric or clear PVC, provide practicality, elegance, and also make a great a branding solution for sponsored events.

Offer showstopping color

Choose from our wide variety of dynamic colors and natural tones. Our premium stretch fabric features block-out properties for a consistent tone beneath the tent. Translucent and two-tone options are also available, and custom colors can be specified for orders over 1000m².

Elevate the event space with our specialized shapes

Our range of specialized shapes offers exciting alternatives to our standard stretch tents. From the stunning MANTA™ perfect for intimate garden events, to the breathtaking OCTABAR™ with its symmetrical design and impressive internal volumes, these shapes create memorable spaces for markets, festivals, trade shows and weddings. For those seeking a tent that steals the show, the F-Series™, available in two sizes at 600m² and an incredible 1000m², offers the ultimate tent for large outdoor events, festivals, and weddings.

Transform spaces quickly and cost-efficiently with a custom-fit stretch tent

Maximize your venue’s potential by installing a custom-fit stretch tent to cover unused areas. Our semi-permanent solutions quickly transform deadzones into revenue-generating spaces, no matter the size, shape or complexity of the area.

Globally Compliant. Premium Quality. Dedicated Support

Freeform® tents are manufactured to strict quality standards and comply with international safety regulations. We prioritize durability, competitive pricing and fast turnaround times. We also provide comprehensive rigging training to ensure your team is thoroughly appraised on how to erect safe and beautifully rigged stretch tents.

If you’re looking to start or expand your tent rental business and want to partner with a trusted provider of premium stretch tent products, contact us now to discover how we can assist you.

