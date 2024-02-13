TRO invests in team to support 2024 growth ambitions

Live events and experiential experts TRO has bolstered its new business and marketing team to support the agency’s growth ambitions.

For 2024, the agency is committed to enhancing its offering in line with the experiential channel’s continued evolution.

To support this commitment, Rob O’Siochain, previously Senior Client Partner, has been promoted to a newly created Head of Growth role. He will be responsible for driving the agency’s collaboration across the wider Omnicom network.

He will utilise his cross-sector knowledge and experience of integrating large multi-agency teams to unlock new opportunities. As part of this remit, he will also continue to support existing clients and work with department heads to develop the agency’s offering and evolve best practices.

In his new role, O’Siochain will work closely with TRO’s Managing Director Andrew Orr and New Business and Marketing Director Chris Booker.

Commenting on the news, O’Siochain said: “I am hugely appreciative of Andrew and the leadership team for putting their faith in me with this new challenge. I look forward to further realising our shared ambition to apply TRO’s creativity, unique expertise, and passion for experiences to make a lasting impact for our clients and partners.”

Orr added: “The agency is at a seminal point in its 40-year history, allowing us to invest with renewed energy thanks to an incredibly loyal client base and collaborative network partners. Shaping this new remit for Rob is an important step to achieving our ambitions.”

In addition, TRO has further strengthened its team with the appointment of Louisa Daley, previously Deputy Editor at Conference News, to the position of PR & Marketing Manager. This hire aims to bring in new expertise to ensure the agency’s work is expertly amplified and positioned in the marketplace.

The news follows a successful 2023, where TRO were named Brand Experience Agency of the Year at The FMBE Awards, as well as winning various new clients including Under Armour, De’Longhi and Just Eat Takeaway Global.