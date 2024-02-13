Harford makes it a hat-trick for First Sight Media

Filming and streaming production expert First Sight Media has delivered a trio of hybrid public lectures by special guests for the University of Bedfordshire; this time, it was “From Grassroots to Glory: The Journey of Mick Harford with Luton Town Football Club” on Thursday 8th February.



The University of Bedfordshire hosts the regular, “An evening with…” public lecture series, where previous speakers have included campaigner and social justice advocate, Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon OBE, and naturalist, nature photographer, television presenter and author, Chris Packham CBE. The event is open to the public, as well as students and staff. It is free to attend either in person or online via a live stream.



The opening address for Thursday night’s talk was delivered by Vice-Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting, followed by Mick Harford, who shared his experiences with the audience in a lecture theatre at the University of Bedfordshire Luton Campus, where much of the discussion was shaped by questions from a panel comprising three students and a staff member. The evening was wrapped up by the Vice-Chancellor.

A full auditorium Credit: uobphotos Mick Harford and the panel – mid-discussion Credit: uobphotos Mick Harford and the panel Credit: uobphotos

Rosie Munro, corporate events manager at the University of Bedfordshire, who manages the events and works closely with First Sight Media, commented, “Our virtual audience really enjoys the opportunity to be able to ask questions live using the tools that were built into the online streaming platform. Working with First Sight Media means we are able to reach beyond our expectation with these events now. This evening’s lecture even saw participants all the way from Australia joining the live stream.”

First Sight Media filmed and live mixed two cameras, streaming the content to three different platforms, including the University’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Alongside this, First Sight Media produced a custom page featuring ‘Ask a Question’ interactivity, allowing the live stream audience to participate in the session. The First Sight Media team also delivered full audio support services with up to 10 microphones and four speakers, dressing the room at the Campus Centre and using decorative uplighters set to colours tailored to the institution and event.

The University has been sponsoring Luton Town FC for 13 years, though now their relationship with the club has developed as they have recently formed an academic partnership. Monro added, “This evening was really important for that reason, but what it also did was bring in a completely different audience, specifically, local individuals. We are so pleased to be able to offer these free events to our community.”

First Sight Media’s marketing director, Ashleigh Parker, said, “We have worked on the University of Bedfordshire’s graduation ceremonies since 2013. Since 2021, we have helped them host other academic events such as sports awards nights, staff awards and other guest speaker lectures, providing a full range of filming, streaming and AV solutions. I am thrilled that we have become the University’s proven, trusted production provider. Our relationship is a true partnership, and we look forward to having the opportunity to continue to work with such a forward thinking institution, one that embraces technology and the benefits offered to its attendees.`