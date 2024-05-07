The Power of Events shares Schools Engagement Programme pilot impact to date and Four Nations Expansion Plans

The Power of Events is releasing results to date of its Schools Engagement Programme pilot in the East of England. Launched in January 2024, the pilot aims to refine the process of inspiring the next generation of event professionals, by introducing pupils aged 13-18 to the dynamic range of opportunities within the events industry.

In the Spring term, the programme has so far engaged over 3,000 pupils from 17 schools, significantly enhancing their understanding of the events industry as a viable career path. The engagement numbers soared to a promising 65% average in pupils’ awareness of the sector and career consideration post-presentation, up from an initial 2% pre-presentation.

Following this initial success, The Power of Events is set to expand the programme across additional regions in the UK, starting in the Autumn term in September 2024. The scalable model, backed by pilot tested processes and feedback results, aims to engage all 4210 secondary schools across all four nations within the next five years.

Call to Action: Sponsor a Region & Register as a Schools Ambassador

The Power of Events is calling on businesses to collaborate with their local event industry community to be part of this transformative educational project by sponsoring new regional roll-outs.. Sponsors will enable direct impact in shaping the educational journey of thousands of pupils across circa 100 schools in their local region.

Industry professionals can also volunteer as Schools Ambassadors, playing a pivotal role in presenting The Power of Events content in their local schools across the new regions, introducing them to the seven sectors and five routes into the industry.

Founder Rick Stainton comments, “This initiative not only provides an excellent CSR opportunity but also helps support the future of the UK events industry – we have over 200 Schools Ambassadors already signed up and ready to go into schools as soon as new regions are confirmed. We’re hoping as we start to launch into new regions later in the year, many more organisations and event professionals from all sectors will put themselves forward to sponsor and support this unique cross Four Nations movement, elevating the impact to unprecedented levels.”

Several Schools Ambassaors from the indurty shared their experience : “It was inspiring to witness the transformation from initial skepticism to an 80% show of hands from students considering a future in our industry. The experience was incredibly fulfilling, and we encourage anyone interested in joining us to reach out!” Zoe Lucy – WeImplement

“It was an intense but hugely rewarding experience, unlike anything I’ve done in my career to date. The 286 students started the sessions admitting they did not know what the events industry was, however by the end circa 70% were raising their hands with enthusiasm, to show interest in a career in events.” Leah Freeland – Rego Group

For more information on how to become a sponsor and/or to register as a Schools Ambassador, please contact The Power of Events at hello@thepowerofevents.org .