Sizzle Nightclub and El Paradiso Beach Club announce major digital transformation in a first for Zante’s tourism scene

Sizzle Nightclub & El Paradiso Beach Club have announced an exclusive long-term partnership with Glownet.com to power the hottest events & personalized resort packages in Zante.

In a move that marks a first in the region, Glownet.com further expands its nightclub & resort offer to elevate the customer journey for both of the renowned venues in a permanent installation capacity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sizzle and El Paradiso to enhance the customer journey at these renowned venues,” said James Turner, Senior Vice-President of Glownet.com. “Our innovative ticketing and integrated cashless solutions across both venues will make it easier for customers to enjoy nightlife and resort experiences in Zante. Together, we will create unforgettable moments for partygoers!”

A major highlight of the project is Glownet.com’s mobile-box office solution, which includes remote ticketing and wristband activation. This enables resort reps from outside the venues to make sales and activate tailored packages for customers from any location across the coastal resort town.

The roll-out includes a fully hybrid mobile POS solution that accepts card, mobile pay & cash payments while activating RFID wearables for a cashless experience on-site. Smart wristbands will be linked to guests’ preferred payment method to use on-location.

“The idea is that guests won’t need to carry a wallet (and leave their phone in a locker), which is a huge bonus for anywhere where beachwear and pool parties are the norm.” Says Giorgos Soulis, spokesperson for El Paradiso.

“By utilizing Glownet.com’s cutting-edge solutions, we are elevating the customer experience. The rollout will future-proof our venue and enable customers to enjoy the unforgettable moments Zante has to offer!”

Petros Bonikos, owner of Sizzle Club said… “We will enjoy all the benefits from direct data ownership, taking control of our ticketing marketplace alongside a secure cashless payment system – customers will enjoy the convenience of superfast entry, as well as quick and secure transactions throughout their visit and loyalty/rewards from our food & beverage brands.”

The solution is designed around Glownet.com’s sleek digital wallet product – which comes with budgeting & automated top-up & refund tools built in.

For more information contact tom@glownet.com.

About Sizzle Club

Opened in 2008 after major investment, Sizzle Club has established itself as the go-to destination for party-goers in Laganas, Zante. The venue has played host to some of the biggest names in electronic music over recent years including Sigma & Low Steppa, as well as partnering with iconic brands such as Ministry of Sound & Clubland to bring world-class dance events to visitors. Visit website.

About El Paradiso Beach Club

On a breathtaking beach with crystal blue waters and fine golden sand, El Paradiso opened as a premium waterfront beach club and restaurant in 2014. The venue hosts a line-up of some of the best global DJ talent as well as fine cuisine for anyone in pursuit of outstanding gastronomic experiences. Visit website.

About Glownet.com

Glownet.com is a global leader in experiential digital products that bridge the gap with the real world. They’ve built the world’s first experiential product stack encompassing ticketing, payments & operational tools for partners & operators in the events, leisure & tourism industries. With real-time data & analytics, it has powered more than 11,000 projects in 40 countries across the globe, driving revenue of over £100m for their partners.

Formed in 2021 by the tech acquisition & merger of cashless payment pioneer Glownet & leading ticketing platform ihjoz.com, Glownet.com’s suite of tools & plugins is employed by partners across the world, leveraging their unique technology to capture data from every interaction, transaction & redemption in-person & online to enable a full 360-view of customer journeys, powering automation & personalization. Visit glownet.com for more information.

Sponsored Content