Mediamaker are based in Beeston, Nottingham. Founded in 1993 they are celebrating 30 years in business. Mediamaker produce live and digital communication solutions. They operate in the U.K. and globally working across industry sectors including Fashion, Retail, Finance, Pharmaceutical healthcare, Automotive, Construction and Facilities Management.

Mediamaker produce live productions that reach audiences in the thousands, they host hybrid and virtual events that are accessed by hundreds of thousands.

In the digital world Mediamaker have over 150,000 visitors each day to web sites that they have created and manage. They also provide e-commerce solutions to clients that securely trade over £60 million a year.

Mediamaker are continually evolving with current technologies and are proactively bringing new solutions to their clients constantly looking forward to beyond this impressive 30 year milestone.

Mediamaker, a 30-year journey in the Art of Great Communication

It began in December 1993…

Take That are at number 1 in the charts with Babe and communication meant a world of glass slides , video on tape, print and presentations delivered in a darkened auditorium. In the early 90s, the internet was still in its infancy with very few mobile devices and CDs were the next new introduction. Messaging was one to the many, and any means of regular communication between the masses didn’t exist.

In the early 90s Mediamaker were presenting and communicating financial results, creating corporate videos, producing large scale print, and organising live events for large audiences. Change was in the air, the analogue world was soon to be swept aside by a digital tidal wave. This gave Mediamaker a new outlook and new technologies to explore and develop.

In 1994 Mediamaker delivered their first web site, at this time the U.K only had 2,278 websites and the internet was heading towards the ‘dotcom bubble’ era. At the turn of the millennium Mediamaker had created corporate sites for numerous clients whilst also developing intranets, extranets, and e-commerce sites. This in-house capability Mediamaker had also changed the approach to live corporate events giving them a digital edge that excited clients.

As Mediamaker entered the new millennium, the digital, live, and video business continued to thrive, as they saw the potential of ‘integrated communication’. Combining the live and digital channels into a single communication strategy, this was the start of a whole new journey for the company.

Mediamaker’s take on digital and live skills made them uniquely placed to be at the forefront of implementing the integrated communications landscape that we see today.

As Mediamaker continued into the 2000s they became immersed in major changes in the way companies communicated. New technologies displaced old ways of working, print was in decline with fewer company booklets, reports, newspapers and the discontinuation of the VHS tape.

One-way communication from senior management teams to the workforce was being replaced by modern collaborative solutions, where everyone had a voice. For Mediamaker this meant evolving traditional talent, re-engaging, investing, and training the Mediamaker team for the fast-moving digital age. Digital solutions became the norm for messaging and commerce. From a communications perspective, users could share their feedback instantly and communicate with each other online. Events evolved with the new technologies, building on more accessible and current information, reactions, and feedback, encouraging collaboration and inclusion.

With the arrival of the iPhone 4 in 2010, the rise of the smartphone was underway. Myspace and Friends Reunited had made way for Google, YouTube, Instagram & Facebook. Not only did these new websites and apps transform communications but they changed society as well. Influencers had capitalised on ensuring that messaging and media of every description could now flow freely amongst social groups. Communication had become democratised; everybody was creating content.

Against this backdrop, Mediamaker’s integrated comms expertise became invaluable, as they were able to steer their clients through the complex media landscape and maximise their investment in mixed media solutions. Helping them to develop strategies that utilised new technology and deliver engagement to the widest possible audience – anywhere in the world.

COVID had a major impact on live communicators. However, Mediamaker were ideally placed to quickly adapt, using their digital & live skills to create virtual and hybrid events that kept their clients in touch with internal and external audiences. Whilst digital events had been around a long time, COVID brought them into the mainstream and have become another highly effective solution to Mediamaker’s communications inventory.

The post COVID world is so very different from where Mediamaker began. It’s been quite a journey, they have survived two recessions, the banking crisis, a pandemic, and it seems the technological makeover of the entire communications industry. The longevity of Mediamaker can be put down to acting ethically, responsibly and with integrity. These principles provide the bedrock of the Mediamaker business and underpin their reputation, high-quality work, and credibility with stakeholders.

With an eye on the future, Mediamaker have recently delivered their first significant AI project, extracting usable data directly from older PowerPoint files. This is yet another exciting step in the Mediamaker history book, and it starts another wave of change that will impact us all in ways we have yet to perceive.

An attentive awareness of new technologies and formats, have kept Mediamaker at the forefront of communications over the last 30 years. Clients continue to trust them with their brands, messaging and data, building on Mediamaker’s experience and optimising their skills to exploit the ever-changing communication landscape.

Alison Glaves, Co-Founder and Managing Director said “I am extremely proud of the Mediamaker team and what has been achieved in 30 years. It’s a great time to be celebrating and sharing some great memories with colleagues, clients and partners, old and new. As we enter the next chapter, our diverse & talented team remain dedicated to our industry and our stakeholders, excited to see what the future will bring and the future we will make.”