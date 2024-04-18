Event Tech Live partners with Snöball to enhance attendee mobilization and drive visitor registration for Las Vegas 2024 event

Event Tech Live (ETL), the leading event dedicated to showcasing the latest innovations in event technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Snöball, a pioneering platform specialising in attendee mobilisation and referral marketing, for its upcoming Las Vegas 2024 event.

Recognising the evolving landscape of event marketing and the importance of attendee engagement, Event Tech Live has joined forces with Snöball to empower attendees, sponsors, and speakers to share their attendance and drive visitor registration through referral marketing, influencer marketing, and partner marketing initiatives.

“Event Tech Live is committed to providing our attendees, sponsors, and speakers with the tools and resources they need to maximise their event experience,” said Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live. “We are thrilled to partner with Snöball to mobilise our event community and expand the reach of our event marketing efforts. By leveraging Snöball’s innovative platform, we aim to drive greater engagement, increase visitor registration, and create an even more dynamic and impactful event for all participants.”

Snöball’s platform enables event marketers to harness the power of attendee networks and digital channels to drive sign-ups and increase attendance. With complete and real-time visibility across all event audiences and digital channels, event organisers can identify top advocates and campaigns, optimise marketing strategies, and amplify event success with limited budgets

“We are excited to collaborate with Event Tech Live to revolutionise event marketing and attendee mobilisation,” said Snöball’s CEO Rachel Stephan. “Our platform empowers event organisers to maximise marketing results and enhance attendee engagement. By partnering with Event Tech Live Las Vegas, we aim to amplify the reach and impact of their event while delivering exceptional value to attendees, sponsors, and speakers.”

The partnership between Event Tech Live and Snöball underscores their shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and driving event success. Together, they will empower event professionals to amplify their events and achieve unprecedented results.

For more information about Event Tech Live and to register for the Las Vegas 2024 event, visit www.eventtechlive.com