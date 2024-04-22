Welcome to Sandown Park Racecourse, where the possibilities for outdoor events are as boundless as the Surrey skies! Located in the scenic town of Esher our racecourse boasts meticulously maintained grounds and breathtaking views of both Surrey and the Capital. Situated within easy reach by road, rail, and public transport, Sandown Park offers ample car parking facilities and even onsite accommodation, ensuring convenience for all attendees.

From fairgrounds to fireworks, festivals to team-building activities, Sandown Park is equipped to host a wide array of outdoor events that inspire and delight. Our venue serves as the perfect backdrop for unforgettable experiences, whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, a family fun day, or a team-building extravaganza. With our range of onsite activities, including dry-slope skiing, golf, foot golf, go-karting, and skywalking through the treetops, there’s no shortage of excitement and adventure to be had.

At Sandown Park, we pride ourselves on our ability to tailor events to suit your specific needs and objectives. Working closely with specialist partners, we can create bespoke experiences that leave a lasting impression on your guests. Whether you’re looking to incorporate team-building activities into a larger business conference or host a standalone event, our dedicated team is here to make it happen.

But our venue’s versatility doesn’t stop there—Sandown Park has also played a starring role in the world of entertainment. From big-budget Hollywood movies like “Love Actually” and “Green Zone” to beloved TV shows like “Outnumbered,” our racecourse has provided the perfect backdrop for a wide range of productions. With its versatile spaces and picturesque surroundings, Sandown Park has been transformed into everything from airports and restaurants to offices and bars, requiring minimal dressing for maximum impact. Even our car park has served as a unit base for filming in the local area, showcasing the adaptability and charm of our venue.

Whether you’re seeking an idyllic setting for your next outdoor event, a thrilling location for team-building activities, or a versatile backdrop for filming and photography, Sandown Park Racecourse offers it all. Join us for an unforgettable experience amidst the beauty and excitement of one of Surrey’s most iconic landmarks. Your adventure begins at Sandown Park—where every event is a masterpiece in the making.

Contact Details:

01372 464348

Sandown.events@thejockeyclub.co.uk

https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/sandown/venue-hire/what-we-do/outdoor-events/