The Event Technology Awards Dazzle at ExCeL London for Event Tech Live’s 10th Anniversary

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) 2023 wrapped the first day of Event Tech Live (ETL) London in raucous fashion. With thirty-six winners crowned overall and vFairs being this year’s stand out tech, bagging four awards including Best Hybrid Event Platform or Production, Best Event Networking Technology, Best Virtual Event Platform and Best Sustainable Tech Solution.

Running from 5pm with drinks flowing and a party atmosphere, ETA co-founder Adam Parry introduced the evening on the ETL Main Stage before handing over to comedian Andrew Ryan, the practised host, who had nominees laughing and whooping ahead of calling the results.

Sixteen judges had the considerable challenge of choosing the very best tech from the entries while the coveted People’s Choice Award ‘Favourite Event Technology Supplier’ was voted for by readers of Event Industry News – First Sight Media took Gold for this one alongside a win for Best Live Streaming and Video Production.

Gen Hall, senior program manager, event technology, at Palo Alto Networks, was the toast of the industry’s next generation, winning Event Tech Rising Star whilst DRPG’s Nick Fagan was voted Best Event Technologist.

Adam Parry comments: “It’s hard to find anything close to original to say about these nominees and these winners. Like the judges, all of them very familiar with event tech innovation, I’m once again beyond impressed with the companies and individuals who have taken the spoils at Event Tech Live.

“Looking at the roster of people ranking the submissions, and the competition, you truly deserve it! Congratulations.

“My thanks to everyone involved, top to bottom of the process.”

The full list of Event Technology Awards 2023 winners is HERE.