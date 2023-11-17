Encore hires Fortune 10 Marketing Alum as new Chief Marketing Officer

Encore hired Georgina Flores as Chief Marketing Officer to support innovation across the customer journey. In her role she will provide strategic guidance to the company’s brand, customer insights, product marketing, communications, and industry relations functions, leading marketing as a key driver for growth.

“Georgina’s customer-centric orientation and people-centric leadership style is a great fit for Encore,” said Ben Erwin, President & CEO. “We’re continuing to build a leadership team squarely focused on elevating the customer experience to power growth and relationship. The combination of her natural curiosity and depth of experience leading award-winning marketing campaigns will advance how Encore innovates in support of our meeting professional customers.”

“The meetings industry is a relationship business. There’s no better time than now for us to strengthen our partnerships and provide service excellence across the customer journey,” said Flores. “I’m passionate about uncovering opportunities to build trusting connections with customers by ensuring we share the right message to the right audience at the right time, supporting every customer’s pursuit to ‘connect and inspire’ their audiences.”

Flores joins Encore from Aetna, a CVS Health company, where she was VP of Marketing for commercial and specialty markets. Prior to that she spent 18 years at Allstate developing teams and championing marketing campaigns. In her tenure there, she built the company’s multicultural marketing function, executing integrated marketing initiatives to building loyalty with Hispanic, African American, Asian and LGBTQ customers.