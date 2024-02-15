TeamTogs: Service driven branding & merchandise with strong origins in global events

In this episode of the Event Industry News Podcast, host James Dixon is joined by Karen Saragoussi, Founder and Director of TeamTogs.

Celebrating their 20th year in November 2023, TeamTogs was founded with the aim of creating merch and apparel specifically for events and brand activations.

Through the episode Karen shares her insights on how important being service driven is when it comes to branding, working directly with brand managers and organisers to ensure the product and print is of the quality desired for high profile companies.

Sustainability is also a big aspect of the business with repurposing, overprinting, reusing donating or shredding clothing with date printing now part of the considerations for branded product.

