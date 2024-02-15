Event Technology Awards US & Canada Judge Spotlight: Jake Runnion

The Event Technology Awards (ETA) US & Canada are proud to announce Jake Runnion as a judge for the inaugural stateside edition.

Jake Runnion is a Sr. Event Technologist at Meetings & Incentives Worldwide. In his role at M&IW, Jake develops customized event apps and consults with clients to identify their event technology needs. In his first year with the company, he received their award for “Rookie of the Year” for his outstanding performance and dedication to client success.

Prior to joining M&IW in 2021, he spent the last 3 years with SpotMe where he got his start in the event technology industry. Jake graduated from Western Illinois University in 2015 where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. During his time at Western, Jake served as the President of the Marketing Club.

How long have you worked in the events industry?

April of this year will mark 6 years in the industry!

What have been the stand-out moments of your career?

Having the chance to speak at ETL 2023 last year on the importance of my role in the industry was a great honor. Traveling to various locations such as Japan, Nevis, Costa Rica, Switzerland, and more has been a dream come true as well!

What do you love most about the Event Industry?

I would say the collaboration process with clients and team members is always the most rewarding. It’s fun to figure out how to make someone’s idea come true in the app. Also the opportunity to get to be creative when building out an app.

What was the last event on which you worked?

Not sure if I can say the client name due to client confidentiality, but it was a hybrid pharma sales event.

Who has inspired you in your career?

I would have to say my first boss in the events industry, Matt Polito! Starting my first job in event tech, I wasn’t sure if this would be something I would do as a career. But his passion for events & event tech was infectious and now share that same passion when building out apps!

Why is it important to recognise the achievements of people and tech companies?

It’s great to have an event like this dedicated to those who work behind the scenes to make other events great! It feels like a lot of times event tech is an afterthought when planning events so it’s nice to see people in these roles get the opportunity to shine!

What would you like to see in this year’s entries?

I’m just really excited to see some exciting and innovating tech!

What is the one piece of technology you can’t live without?

Oh that’s tough, but lately I would have to say my PS5 haha. It was a birthday gift my girlfriend helped with and I think she regrets it with how much I play it haha.

The Event Technology Awards Program is now open for entries in the US & Canada. Event Tech companies can enter here