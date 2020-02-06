BRAND NEW and brimming with the latest solutions, technologies and advice to create your most sustainable event, The Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide is our latest online resource dedicated to the event industry.

In this edition, we have compiled content from thought leaders and industry experts to fuel the conversation on sustainability in events. As well as showcasing the best services and technologies designed with sustainability in mind, this guide offers advice, suggestions and solutions to improve the environmental impact of live events.

Published every 12 months, this guide is completely free to download making it easily accessible to organisers, suppliers, associations and other event professionals. To lead by example, Event Industry News is donating to offset 1kg of CO2 for every download this guide receives.

We’d like to thank our friends at GES for its support and sponsorship of this guide.

