We are Tecna UK – Transforming ideas into unforgettable display experiences. Since 2007, we have become leaders in modular event, exhibition, conference, experiential and retail displays.

We create stunning stands combining the versatility of modular with the style options of custom build. Our T3 system is the world’s most innovative, easy-to-build, modular system providing the ability to reconfigure multiple exhibition stands from just one system.

We create unique solutions for our clients, bringing together design, project management, production, and installation and can do as little or as much as needed to create a bespoke display.

Contact Details:

Tecna UK
5 Chancerygate Way
Hawley Lane
Farnborough
Hampshire
GU14 8FF

01932 570 770
sales@tecnauk.com
www.tecnauk.com

