The 2022 Sustainable Event Buyer’s Guide

This third edition of the Sustainable Events Buyer’s Guide comes at a critical time. “The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win,” according to UN secretary general Antonio Guterres.

Live/virtual/hybrid events can’t change the world but they are a shop window as much as anything else; a vital element in highlighting solutions and helping to rebalance the equation in favour of green thinking.

This Sustainable Events Buyer’s Guide has input from across the industry – venues to suppliers – including editorial by Too Good To Go, Event Cycle, Levy, Event Decision, ISLA, Greener Festival and Toast.

So, tune in, turn off anything that’s not essential, and be involved. Help make the world a better place…

