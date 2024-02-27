Strata drives forward with the launch of dedicated automotive division

Dedicated automotive division gives clients instant access to a division of excellence

Division strengthens Strata’s reputation as agency of choice in automotive sector

Division launch enables Strata to continue upward growth trajectory

Launch of automotive division in response to strong demand continues Strata’s upward growth trajectory in the sector

Strata, the award-winning brand experience agency, has launched a specialist automotive division. Comprising of an expert team, dedicated to meeting the growing needs of an extensive automotive client list, the division has been launched in direct response to increasing client demand for instant and consistent support and specialist services.

Paul Banham has been appointed Group Head of Automotive and will head up the new division, reporting to Cole Mulkerrins, Strata’s Director of Client Services.

“We have a long history of working within the automotive sector, with a highly experienced team delivering automotive events and brand experience campaigns,” Banham explained. “We are bringing this experience into one group to create a division solely focused on the automotive industry that provides our clients with focused experience and expertise, offering deep knowledge and understanding of their sector.

“Our new division features a breadth and depth of skills and is made up of talented people who know the industry inside out. The knowledge and experience that we have within our team means we can be more focused in our approach, sharing industry insight and knowledge with our clients which will prove hugely beneficial.”

Strata is proud to work with many respected automotive brands, including; Polestar, Lotus, Renault and Stellantis brands; Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Banham continued: “We want to deliver real value for our clients. We are already seen as experts in this sector, delivering events and strategic campaigns at a rate of knots.”

The creation of the automotive division enables the team to immerse itself deeper into the industry, providing clients with a deeper sense of value-add.

Mulkerrins said: “We have had automotive experts entrenched within our organisation for years, but the creation of this dedicated automotive division cements our intentions as an agency. It gives our clients assurances that their accounts are being managed by the brightest minds, who understand the world of automotive and are devoted to delivering moments that matter for the client.”

He added: “The creation of the new division also bolsters our position in the marketplace as an agency that is on an upward trajectory.

“Not only is our team now perfectly placed to deliver expert-based narratives and national strategies that will enable us to continue growing our skills and expertise, but having such a dynamic division within the agency enables better resource planning, ensuring greater efficiency and speed of delivery.

“I’m really looking forward to growing the division, working with Paul and the wider team to develop our offering and to increase our visibility within the automotive sector.”

Sponsored Content