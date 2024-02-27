Stefan Branco joins the Equinox Group from major creative agency

Global experiential and exhibitions company, the Equinox Group, has announced that Stefan Branco has been appointed to the newly created role of director of special projects with immediate effect. Branco joins Equinox from his role as head of production at major London creative agency.

Branco will head up the group’s first London office as the business accelerates its growth plans and builds upon unprecedented success in 2023. In overseas markets the group witnessed over 500% growth in the US events market since 2017.

Equinox Group managing director, Dan Criscione, welcomed Branco, saying, “The group is driving forward towards its goal of being a global leader in delivering immersive and experiential marketing. Building on our in-house production facilities, which have more than 40 years of operating experience, we are creating a one-stop, end-to-end delivery partner for all our clients. To do this, we needed someone with extensive agency experience but with essential, hands-on production experience, and Stefan is that person.”

Branco arrives with more than 27 years experience working for renowned agencies such as M-is and MICE, delivering in the defence, aerospace and technology markets, a particular strength of the Equinox Group. Branco’s role will include key client development, operational strategy and process, and supporting the group’s continued expansion plans.

“I am thrilled to join the Equinox team in what promises to be an exciting time of growth, change and innovation for the industry. One of the things I most admired about the Equinox Group is its exceptional reputation, driven by a truly passionate team,” commented Branco.

“On my initial visit to Equinox HQ, I was genuinely taken aback at the scale of the operation! Having worked in the events industry my entire career, it’s hard to say there is another company like it in the UK. It’s a thoroughbred creative partner with insane in-house ability to build and deliver the most ambitious events,” added Branco.

Criscione concluded, “Equinox experienced record growth in 2023, quite a recovery following the global pandemic. This has allowed us to seek out talented people critical to our future success; we have known Stefan for over a decade and have always admired his ability to handle large, complex, permanent and temporary experiential events. He sits perfectly amongst Equinox’s senior management team and strengthens Equinox’s first expansion into the nation’s capital.”