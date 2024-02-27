Mercure Manchester Piccadilly scoops top award for business growth

The Mercure Manchester Piccadilly hotel has won a prestigious award at the annual conference of its management company,

Aimbridge Hospitality, which represents more than 1,500 properties globally.

The award for ‘Most Improved Brand Metric Performance 2023’, sponsored by Accor, honoured the iconic four-star hotel for achieving an impressive year-on-year improvement of 12.7%.

This follows a major £3million refurbishment of the hotel’s 280 bedrooms, reception, and ‘International Suite’, which is one of the largest event spaces in Manchester with a capacity for up to 800 people. The recent transformation is part of an ambitious long-term vision, strategy, and investment plan to revolutionise the property and position it as the go-to hotel and meetings and events venue for both leisure and business guests in the heart of Manchester.

General Manager, Andrew Krawec, said: “We are beginning the next phase of our ambitious journey, which includes several new projects for 2024 and beyond, so this accolade marks an exciting time for us. It is a remarkable achievement that not only recognises our success; it is a celebration of the exceptional team we have at Mercure Manchester. Their commitment to excellence has not only elevated our brand but has also set a high standard for the entire team.”

Beyond the building itself, the business has focused on its people, bringing in new talent to ensure its offering is exciting, full of personality, and perfectly placed to become a formidable player in the North-West hospitality scene.

The awards took place at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham, as part of the Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA Forum 2024.