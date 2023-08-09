Spotlight on Summer Venues: No.4 Hamilton Place

No.4 Hamilton Place is a classic 4 story Edwardian building, which has an air of old luxury with a beautiful baroque staircase, opulent Louis XVI gilt cornicing, glittering chandeliers and a relaxing roof terrace with glorious views of Hyde Park. Set in the heart of Mayfair, London and history dating to the 1800s, No.4 Hamilton Place, is a luxurious venue that can be used for a variety of events.

We are minutes away from Hyde Park Corner Station and a 10-minute walk away from Green Park. We are also located next to some of London’s most attractive hotels; The InterContinental London and The Four Seasons. Which makes the venue perfectly located for clients that need to travel in and out of London.

Previously owned by the Duke of Wellington in 1814 and now, it’s the home of the Royal Aeronautical Society. The only professional body dedicated to aerospace, aviation and space communities, the society exists to further the advancement of aeronautical art, science and engineering around the world.

No.4 Hamilton Place boasts of 8 different event spaces. On the ground floor we have our theatre, The Bill Boeing Room, which is perfect for conferences and award dinners. With high-end AV included and a separate room for registration and a refreshment break area, it’s perfect for those who are looking to hold a lecture or conference.

We also have 5 smaller rooms, which are perfect for boardroom meetings, private dinners and intimate receptions. All rooms are equipped with AV and hybrid facilities.

However, our most popular space is our Argyll Room & Terrace which are perfect for those summer parties. So, whether you are looking for a casual evening of canapes and bowl food, or a seated dinner, we can accommodate up to 200 guests standing or 100 guests seated.

Our terrace catches the beautiful evening sun and guests can enjoy cocktails while taking in the views of Hyde Park and Park Lane. During the summer months, we have a stretch tent that covers half of the terrace, as we all know that English summers, can be quite temperamental. Either way, you’ll be able to enjoy the outdoors.

The Argyll Room is filled with natural light and ornate features, which makes the room breathtaking and unique. The space is equipped with a PA system, which is perfect for background music. Or, we work with great suppliers who can provide a live band or musicians to make your evening extra special.

Our catering is in-house and provided by the fabulous Blue Strawberry. Each year, we offer attractive catering packages including a scrumptious BBQ and unlimited beverages, which is extremely popular! We can also create bespoke packages for anyone who fancies something different.

We have a brilliant team of venue event managers, who will assist in making your event memorable. Dates go incredibly quickly, so we recommend getting those enquiries over to the venue team as early as possible to secure your preferred date!

Sponsored Content