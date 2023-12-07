SmartSource® brings Tom Boccard onboard

SmartSource®, an ABCOM Technology Group company and a leading technology solutions company, is proud to announce the hiring of Tom Boccard as the new Executive Vice President of Sales. With more than 15 years of sales leadership experience, Boccard brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to SmartSource, particularly in key verticals such as trade shows and conferences, where he has a strong history of collaboration with current clients of SmartSource.

Tom’s most recent role as SVP of Sales at GlobalData, a global digital media company, saw him at the helm of a team delivering data, expert analysis, and innovative solutions across diverse sectors. These included business/market intelligence SaaS to industries such as pharma, oil and gas, power, construction, mining and metals, technology, telecom, consumer, travel, insurance, and more. His prowess in driving sales initiatives and forging strategic partnerships is well-recognized in the industry.

“In Tom, we have found a leader with not only an impressive track record but also a deep understanding of the diverse needs of the industries we serve,” said Ali Vafa, CEO of SmartSource. “His experience in guiding teams to achieve remarkable growth and his expertise in navigating the complexities of various market sectors make him an invaluable asset to our team. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

Boccard’s appointment comes at a time when SmartSource® is poised for significant growth. His role will be crucial in expanding the company’s reach, enhancing client relationships, and driving strategic sales initiatives. Boccard’s comprehensive understanding of the trade show and conference sector, combined with his experience in digital media and technology services, aligns perfectly with SmartSource’s mission to empower its clients with innovative technology solutions.