Award winning venue in the heart of London

Events @ No 6 is a union of nine bright meeting rooms alongside airy, relaxed open spaces. Room capacity ranges up to 210 and the dedicated meeting rooms all include the latest AV equipment for reliable and professional working experiences. Flexible breakout areas allow delegates a chance to refresh and refuel in naturally lit, open spaces overlooking the City.

The top floor offers even more to organisers with a stunning open-air terrace and a flexible event space. Ideal for drinks receptions in the summer, the terrace can accommodate up to 120 guests while the indoor space is perfect for an evening of fine dining, board meetings or focused team away days. Both are topped off with views over the iconic London skyline.

Audio Visual Services at Events@no6

Great Audio Visual experiences makes events, meetings and conferences come to life. Our expert in-house AV team, offer a wealth of expertise to make your event stand out. The team is on-hand to support you from start to finish, and we offer the latest in technology, with a range of extras to fit your requirements and budget.

Our bright and airy Elizabeth Room can accommodate up to 210 guests, and has an adjacent foyer for registration, catering, networking and exhibitors.

AV capabilities:

AV welcome & set-up on arrival and then remote monitoring of your event

7.5m x 2m stage with a comfort monitor in the front

163” LED Video Wall

One conference lectern with integrated Windows PC, comfort monitor and gooseneck microphone

Wireless presentation remote/clicker control with laser pointer

One additional radio microphone – a choice of TED-style microphone; lapel or handheld

Integrated in-house Surround Sound system

Lighting controls including basic stage lighting pre-set states

Sennheiser hearing assistance

Our exclusive 6th floor Terrace space consists of a main room, flanked by two open air Terraces, with spectacular views of the City of London.

AV capabilities:

One dedicated AV technicians on arrival

ViewSonic 136” LED video monitor

One conference lectern with integrated Windows PC, comfort monitor and gooseneck microphone

Wireless presentation remote/clicker control with laser pointer

One additional radio microphone – a choice of TED-style microphone; lapel* or handheld

Integrated in-house Surround Sound system

Sennheiser hearing assistance

The Carlton Room, our largest 2nd floor space, can accommodate up to 105 guests.

AV capabilities:

AV welcome & set-up on arrival

Projector and 130” projection screen

Top table with Windows PC and wireless presentation remote/clicker control with laser pointer

Integrated in-house Surround Sound system

Two fixed position cameras for hybrid meeting

Our second floor Alie and Grosvenor rooms are designed for smaller meetings, for up to 48 guests

AV capabilities:

AV welcome & set-up on arrival

Projector and 108” projection screen

Top table with Windows PC and wireless presentation remote/clicker control with laser pointer

Integrated in-house Surround Sound system

Two fixed position cameras for hybrid meeting

Optional add-ons to make your event perfect…

Four relay screens in the room

Sennheiser mobile contact / Assisted hearing

750mm stage extension to the front of the current stage

LED uplighters for the room or foyer

16 extra microphones

We can also offer bespoke AV and IT options, so ask your sales team today to find out more.

