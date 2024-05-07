Hospitality Action encourages the industry to spring clean its approach to team wellbeing in 2024

This Stress Awareness Month, Hospitality Action encourages the industry to seize the opportunity to spring clean its approach to team wellbeing and employment practices for the year ahead.

With the advent of spring traditionally symbolising reflection and renewal, the season inspires a fresh perspective making it the ideal time to refresh ways of thinking, reassess the company HR approach and implement new strategies that improve business focus and better support employee wellbeing and engagement.

With one in five employees in hospitality concerned that their mental health problems could impact their position within the company*, and two-thirds feeling that their mental health at work has worsened in recent years*, it is more important than ever to implement holistic policies and practices that support employee wellbeing which in turn improve absenteeism, productivity and retention.

In addition, providing opportunities for employees to give back by participating in meaningful causes is equally as important as it boosts morale and a sense of purpose, leading to shared unity and camaraderie among team members.

Hospitality Action’s full circle approach offers many purpose-driven ways to support employee wellbeing whilst also encouraging the industry to give back to support the vital work they do, to include:

Let’s walk the walk and make a positive difference together

Walk for Wellbeing, powered by mum, is back for a fifth year this autumn. One of the charity’s most important, fun and flexible fundraisers invites the entire industry across the UK to unite in raising crucial funds to support individuals and their families in the hospitality sector facing challenging times. The walk encourages employers to champion better wellbeing by getting the team outdoors to raise money and spend time together.

Eight nationwide 20km hosted walks will take place on Sunday 13 October. Those who can’t make that date can ‘Walk It Your Way’ at a location of their choice any time between World Mental Health Day on 10 October to 27 October. Register here for Walk for Wellbeing.

Go the distance this summer

Also returning for a fifth year, the Summer Challenge, sponsored by CH&CO, invites the industry to show off their sporting prowess in whatever form that may take. Walking, running, cycling, wheeling or swimming, the ultimate objective is to collectively travel 40,000 miles between 7 – 17 June to make a positive difference to those in crisis within the hospitality industry. Register here.

Provide your team with wraparound care with our EAP

Hospitality Action’s Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) offers a care package that provides peace of mind to employers by providing employees access to a range of specialist and confidential services which can assist, educate, help and guide. Whatever the problem, an EAP provides a lifeline of support 24/7 to help prevent problems at home and at work from escalating.

Step-by-step guide to wellbeing

Hospitality Action’s free and downloadable Step-by-Step Guide offers tips and strategies on how to foster an open and supportive culture to cultivate a positive work environment and empower hospitality teams to better support their employees’ mental health.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action, said: “We understand the importance of embracing a holistic approach in the work we do. Many people who participate in our fundraising events appreciate that they’re never far away from a friend or colleague who has called upon Hospitality Action for help. This firsthand experience inspires a desire to give back so that many more can receive the support they need.

“Fundraising for Hospitality Action is good for business too because it brings people together, it raises awareness of, and empathy towards our work, and it helps colleagues start a mental health conversation away from the day-to-day business. Added to this are the health benefits and personal fulfilment that come with taking part in our incredible events.“

To find out more about Hospitality Action’s EAP, fundraising events and how your business and employees can get involved, visit www.hospitalityaction.org.uk or call 0203 004 5500

Source: * The Employee Mental Health and Remote Working Report (Wildgoose).