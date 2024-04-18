SEC continues expansion of conference sales team

The Scottish Event Campus has grown the conference sales team further with the appointments of two new experienced sales talents. Hannah Cochrane joins the corporate team as Sales & Business Development Manager and Makenzie Brown boosts the international association sales effort in the role of Association Sales Manager

The announcements underscore the SEC’s continued commitment to its conference business and to investing in outstanding people to support the venue’s conference clients and their event objectives.

Hannah joins the SEC from a previous role at Dakota Hotels, bringing with her experience from across the meetings and events industry, and served as the Scotland Glasgow Ambassador for SITE (Society for Incentive Travel Excellence). Makenzie’s background includes roles across the events and sports industries, from Feed the Crew to FirstPoint USA. Hannah and Makenzie join a skilled sales and business development team.

“I am so excited to have Hannah and Makenzie in the business. They bring a wealth of experience and already it’s clear that they are outstanding additions to the team. It’s brilliant to be leaning into the coming years with such extraordinary and progressive people driving our business forward. As an industry we are evolving at pace, and the full team is embracing the future with energy and conviction to delivering for our clients.”