Royal Horticultural Halls welcomes new venues sales manager

The Royal Horticultural Halls in the heart of Westminster, welcomes Rhiân Pressley to its in-house team, as venue sales manager. Pressley takes over the coveted position this month from previous incumbent, Lorraine Thorne.

Rhiân is no stranger to the RHH, having worked in the sales team from December 2016 to June 2018, latterly alongside Lorraine.

In June 2018, Rhiân moved to The Royal Horticultural Society’s special events team where she managed its flagship Gala and preview evenings. During her tenure, guest numbers were in excess of 5,000 per annum.

Most recently, Rhiân worked as operations manager at the Affordable Art Fair’s 20th Anniversary exhibition at the Battersea Evolution in October 2019. This event hosted 115 galleries, showcasing a range of artistic works to over 16,000 guests throughout the week-long event.

She commented: “It is truly exciting to be returning to the Royal Horticultural Halls. My mission is to revamp our AV offer, and I am keen to utilise my previous experience on both the client and the venue side to streamline the existing processes for both the client and contractors alike.”