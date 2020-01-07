Tarsus Group names new senior hire

Tarsus, the global B2B media group, has announced the appointment of Barış Onay to its senior management team in the role of chief commercial officer.

In the newly-created position, Onay will be responsible for driving organic growth across the group, shaping commercial strategy and developing new infrastructure to enable the business to achieve its ambitious growth targets under Charterhouse Capital Partners ownership.

Onay brings a wealth of industry experience to the role having previously headed up marketing and digital activities at HYVE (formerly ITE Group), from 2013 and prior to which he was responsible for the day-to-day management of YEM, the B2B group behind Turkeybuild Exhibitions acquired by part of HYVE in 2011.

Commenting on the announcement, Tarsus Group’s CEO, Douglas Emslie, said: “I really admire what Barış has achieved in his career to date and I am delighted that he is joining the senior management team here at Tarsus – his experience and drive will be invaluable in helping us to deliver our strategic goals going forward.”