Qdos become NOEA Premium Partner

The National Outdoor Event Association and Qdos Event Hire have agreed a partnership that will see the award-winning supplier of temporary accommodation and welfare facilities become the latest Premium Partnership of the association.

The two organisations have worked collaboratively on a number of initiatives, including activations on behalf of the outdoor events industry at The Showman’s Show, while Qdos have been a proactive and supportive sponsor of NOEA’s Annual Convention & Awards.

The latest partnership will elevate this relationship and is aimed at supporting NOEA’s remit to help the industry self-improve in the wake of the pandemic, looking at encouraging new talent into the industry, advocating for better relationships within the supply chain, whilst also supporting NOEA’s own advocacy work with business and in government.

The two organisations will also be working on a number of initiatives that will help NOEA represent the best of the events industry through education, industry events and exhibitions and by tapping into the experience and expertise within Qdos.

Speaking on the announcement, Susan Tanner, CEO, National Outdoor Event Association, commented: “Qdos are a joy to work with. They always bring their A-game with them, they have supported us across all out industry, business and governmental activations, and they really do want to help build a stronger, more resilient industry for everyone. This partnership just underlines how lucky we are to have businesses like this in our industry.”

Also speaking on the announcement, James Thomas, Managing Director, Qdos Event Hire added, “NOEA are working incredibly hard to support our industry and to represent its value as a place to work in, as a support to local communities and businesses, and to showcase the best of UK creativity and culture. We share so many of their values and this partnership is about giving them the support they need to continue to grow their impact.”

The NOEA Annual Convention & Awards will take place Tuesday, 26th November 2024, in Bath.