Event Tech Visionaries Unveil Groundbreaking Registration Solution: Eventpack

Event planning just got a whole lot easier with the launch of Eventpack, the innovative event management platform designed by industry veterans Kerem Baran and Serhat Sarikavak. Drawing upon years of experience and a deep understanding of the events industry, Eventpack is poised to revolutionize how events are organized and executed.

“At Eventpack, we believe that event planning should be intuitive, user-friendly, and stress-free,” says Kerem Baran, Co-Founder of Eventpack. “Our platform is meticulously crafted to streamline every aspect of event management, allowing planners to focus on what truly matters – creating unforgettable experiences for their attendees.”

With a decade of combined expertise, Kerem and Serhat have established themselves as leaders in the field, having played instrumental roles in the success of Boomset, a pioneering event technology company. Now, they bring their wealth of knowledge and passion to Eventpack, with a mission to provide event planners with a comprehensive suite of reliable and easy-to-use features.

Eventpack offers a seamless solution for event planners, covering everything from attendee registration and ticketing to on-site check-in and post-event analytics.

The platform’s intuitive interface and robust functionalities streamline the entire event management process, empowering planners to deliver exceptional events with ease.



Key features of Eventpack include:



1. Entry Management with Self Check-in Kiosks: Streamline attendee check-in with self-service kiosks for a smooth entry experience.

2. Badge Printing: Create professional badges on-site to facilitate networking and enhance event branding.

3. Session Management: Easily organize and manage event sessions, speakers, and attendance.

4. Ticketing: Simplify ticket sales and management with customizable ticket options and real-time sales tracking.

5. Lead Capture: Capture valuable attendee information to generate leads and better understand attendee preferences.

6. Integrations: Seamlessly integrate with HubSpot, Zapier, and Stripe for enhanced functionality and workflow automation.

Eventpack is poised to transform the events industry, offering event planners the tools they need to elevate their events to new heights. For more information, visit www.eventpack.com or email info@eventpack.com