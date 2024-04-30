Captello forms strategic alliance with Event Footprints

Captello, a leading US provider of event technology solutions, has signed a strategic partnership with Event Footprints, a UK-based consultancy specialising in combining event technology and martech for complete event life cycle measurement. The partnership adds a new range of technology to Event Footprints’ inventory and provides Captello with wider access to the European event market.

This collaboration signifies a transformative step forward in how event data is captured, integrated, and leveraged, to quantify the impact of B2B corporate hosted and attended events across the whole event lifecycle. Uniting Captello’s innovative event lead capture and audience engagement solutions with Event Footprints’ expertise in event and marketing technology, this partnership aims to redefine industry standards for captivating event audiences and accurately reporting on ROI.

Brad Froese, VP of Marketing at Captello, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Our partnership with Event Footprints is a pivotal moment for Captello. Its specialised focus on audience engagement and unique position in Europe as a dedicated event tech and martech consultancy aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance event experiences. This alliance will broaden our service offerings and empower our clients to drive more impactful event outcomes.”

Rob Curtis, founder and director of Event Footprints, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to forge this partnership with Captello, a company that mirrors our dedication to innovation and excellence with technology in the event sector. Adding Captello to the martech and event tech platforms we work with means we can deliver accurate ROI information in language and figures that event organisers and their CMOs and CFOs, will be familiar with. This will help event and marketing teams wanting to understand and demonstrate the return on investment for the entire event life cycle and not just the event itself.

“Our team at Event Footprints is looking forward to a highly productive working relationship with Captello. This partnership adds another critical part of proving the value delivered through all aspects of live event marketing,” concluded Curtis.