BMA House unveils enhanced summer party offering alongside refreshed Garden Room

BMA House, a leading venue in the heart of Bloomsbury, has revealed its enhanced 2024 summer party offering, coinciding with significant refurbishments to the Garden Room, which have been undertaken in partnership with the venue’s catering partner, Company of Cooks.

These upgrades are designed to elevate every event, ensuring an unforgettable summer celebration in central London.

Nestled within a Grade II listed building, BMA House offers exclusive outdoor and indoor spaces ideal for summer events. The venue features two unique outdoor areas, the Courtyard and the Garden, perfect for hosting from dusk till dawn. The Courtyard, its largest outdoor space, accommodates up to 320 guests and features a central fountain and impressive architecture that lights up at night. The more intimate Garden can host up to 90 guests and is a serene setting surrounded by medicinal plants and a tranquil pond, providing a perfect backdrop for relaxation and celebration.

2024 ‘Fun in the Sun’ Party Package Highlights:

Venue hire including the Courtyard or Garden with complementary indoor space.

A welcome drink of Pimm’s or Prosecco.

A summer BBQ with a choice of mains, sides, and desserts.

A comprehensive drinks package, including new alcohol-free bar.

Entertainment options including garden games and a state-of-the-art outdoor PA system.

Customisable add-ons such as canapés, cocktails, DJ & dance floor, and more.

Full event support from BMA House’s dedicated planners, security, and cloakroom services.

Refurbishment of the Garden Room

As part of BMA Houses’ commitment to sustainability and excellence, the Garden Room is undergoing upgrades including:

A redesigned layout featuring a movable bar, allowing for a flexible setup tailored to each event.

Installation of acufelt on the walls, an eco-friendly material that enhances the aesthetics while being environmentally responsible.

Advanced AV and lighting systems perfect for speeches, presentations, and creating a festive atmosphere with background music.

These enhancements, which included significant investment from Company of Cooks, are set to make the Garden Room an ideal indoor accompaniment to summer parties, providing seamless integration with the lush Garden, whilst improving functionality and comfort for all events.

Kat Winfield, Venue Manager, said: “Our refurbished Garden Room, coupled with our unique outdoor spaces, offers an unparalleled setting for summer parties. The improvements reflect our dedication to providing memorable experiences and our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to hosting spectacular events that exceed expectations.”

To discover more about hosting your summer party at BMA House or to explore our full range of services and packages, please visit www.bmahouse.org.uk