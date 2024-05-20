AEV announces new board chair and vice chair

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced leadership changes to the AEV board.

Ian Taylor, managing director exhibitions, NEC Birmingham has been appointed AEV chair as Shaun Hinds, CEO, Manchester Central steps down after 18 months in the role. Kerry Villa, chief operating officer, ACC Liverpool has been elected the new vice chair.

Taylor, who was the former vice chair, said, “I’m delighted to take on this role at the AEV and look forward to building on the strong foundations already in place here.”

Having served on the board for seven years and now taking on the vice chair role, Villa commented: “I am so proud to be part of this energised and collaborative team which is so passionate and focused on representing and supporting venues from across the events sector.”

Villa continued, “Being an AEV member offers so many significant benefits both to me in my role and the venue I work for and provides access to a wide network of talented and knowledgeable colleagues. Stepping into the vice chair role coincides with the AEV’s 20th birthday year and I am looking forward to participating and contributing even more to the AEV’s exciting future agenda.”

Taylor added, “The events industry drives £70bn of trade into UK businesses and it is vital that this impact on the economy is understood at government level and by wider stakeholders alike. We will work hard to champion UK venues, establishing a coherent voice for the industry and ensuring that the interests of our members are best represented at all times”.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, welcomed Taylor and Villa saying, “I’m thrilled Ian and Kerry are taking on the new AEV chair and vice roles. They have already shared a great deal of their skills and knowledge during their tenure on the AEV board and I look forward to their leadership in achieving the AEV strategic vision.”

Parker concluded, “I would like to thank Shaun Hinds for the huge contribution he has made to both the AEV and EIA boards over the past few years. I wish him well and hope we may work together again soon. Andy Gibb has also stepped down to pursue a new role at ICC Birmingham – I look forward to working with him as we hold our eighth annual conference there on 14th November this year.”