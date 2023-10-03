Paul Reeve assumes role of NEC Group CFO

The UK’s leading live events business, NEC Group (“Group”), has officially announced the arrival of Paul Reeve as its new Chief Financial Officer.

The news follows the announcement of his appointment in July, alongside new Group CEO, Melanie Smith CBE who was welcomed to the Group last month.

Prior to joining the Group, Paul spent 10 years at Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), where he was European CFO, responsible for their venue, ticketing, touring and festival businesses across the region. In addition to his work in live events, Paul has also held a range of senior finance roles in advertising and media at WPP plc and Dentsu. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant with PwC. He therefore brings with him significant experience of the UK and European entertainment and media sectors, plus a strong background in driving commercial and operational value.

NEC Group CEO, Melanie Smith CBE, said: “I am delighted to welcome Paul to the NEC Group. Paul is a well-respected finance leader with a strong track record in driving commercial and operating performance. Paul brings outstanding experience in live events, ticketing and venue management which will be pivotal to us unlocking the next phase of our growth.”

Of his appointment, Reeve added: “The Group is entering a new, transformative era and I am pleased to join at this exciting time, so I can support Melanie and the team in driving the business to new heights. I look forward to exploring how we can maximise efficiencies and profitable growth.”

The Group annually connects around seven million people through shared experiences of business, live entertainment, sport and leisure at more than 750 events.