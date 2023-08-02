New Chief Commercial Officer and UKE CEO at Arena

Arena Group can today announce two exciting changes to its executive leadership team.

Tom Evans, currently CEO of Arena UK & Europe, has been named Chief Commercial Officer of Arena Group.

His successor is Scott Hayward, currently MD of Arena Overlay, who will now take the reigns as CEO of Arena UK, Europe & Overlay.

Throughout his career, Tom has overseen delivery of some of the world’s biggest events in Asia, the Middle East, and UK and Europe, and has led Arena’s UK and Europe Division since 2020. Due to his proven track record and experience across EMEA, Tom will use this global role to ensure our business regions are aligned commercially.

Scott joined Arena in September last year as Managing Director of its newly formed Overlay Division. During his career he has helped deliver major events including Commonwealth Games, Rugby World Cup and Olympic and Paralympic Games. Before joining Arena, he served as Head of Overlay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee.

Jon Tabeling, COO of Arena Group, said:

“These are exciting changes within the senior team which we believe will help move us closer to our global vision – to be the global leader for large scale temporary infrastructure and integrated event solutions.

“During his time as CEO of Arena UK & Europe, Tom has succeeded in bringing unity to the team and delivering profitability. We are confident that with his proven track record of delivering organic growth to the business, he will be highly successful in this new role.

“Scott is a highly experienced live events professional with extensive experience in operational delivery. His blend of operational and commercial knowledge, along with his inclusive, team focused leadership style, makes him the perfect candidate to lead our UK & Europe division.”