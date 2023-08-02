Business Design Centre (BDC) announced today, that it has become a certified B Corp, furthering its commitment to operating at the highest standard across the business, particularly in the areas of social and environmental performance and to using the business as a force for good.

Chief Executive, Dominic Jones comments:

“This is a huge milestone in the Company’s history. To be able to meet the rigorous standards set by the B Corp model show that we are moving along on exactly the right path when it comes to the way we take care of both our people and the planet. Receiving B Corp status is the next step on our journey of continual improvement across all aspects of our business and one that we are extremely proud to celebrate. We are a purpose-driven business that holds a strong belief in doing things better, for the people under our roof, our community and for the world around us and look forward to working alongside B Corp and the B Corp community.”

B Corp Certification demonstrates that a business is meeting very high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to environmental impact improvements. In order to achieve certification, a company must undergo a rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model on their workers, customers, communities and environment – meeting a minimum score across the assessment. Companies must also make a legal commitment by changing their corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders.

Marketing & Communications Director, Kate Vandenburg adds:

“We’ve been moving through the B Corp assessment and review over the last eighteen months, and it’s been a great way to look holistically at how our company operates across these areas. Despite being straight forward, the process is quite rightly very challenging and so we know having completed it, we are joining an incredible international community of other organisations that are also doing business better.”

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, congratulated the BDC:

“We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector. Welcoming the Business Design Centre is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the events industry. We and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased to support the BDC in paving the way for a new way of doing things”.

BDC joins over 7,135 companies, across 161 industries, in 91 countries in becoming B Corp certified, with 1,400 of these based in the UK. Find out more at: bdc.london/bcorp