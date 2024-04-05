MOBILEMONEY announces key technology partnership with digital wallet & payments innovator Glownet.com

South California-based ATM and transactions provider, MOBILEMONEY has announced a strategic partnership with Glownet.com. The move will be seen by many as a natural progression from MOBILEMONEY’s reverse ATM solution and as a milestone moment for Glownet.com after their recent move into the North American space.

MOBILEMONEY already works with some of the biggest names across the industry, including a recent rollout of terminals at 22 of Six Flags North American properties. This new partnership with Glownet.com will bolster their offerings, allowing them to provide their clients with an even more comprehensive suite of services.

This strategic move will allow MOBILEMONEY to extend its offer while providing Glownet.com with an expanded, experienced US-based partner. Glownet.com, which has already established a presence in Europe is now poised for exponential growth.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Glownet.com,” said Larry Dunwald, CEO of MOBILEMONEY. “This move is an essential step in staying ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving industry.”

“At MOBILEMONEY, we aren’t ignorant to the fact that the global transition to cashless is well underway. We’ve built a strong reputation in the ATM industry, but in the last few years we have been transitioning our business toward a flexible cashless infrastructure. Glownet.com is the natural partner of choice to bolster our offer, with an unrivaled track record and outstanding tech stack that we can employ with immediate impact.”

The new partnership will provide MOBILEMONEY’s extended network access to Glownet.com’s extensive payments, ticketing, and operational product stack, enabling next-generation digital wallet solutions to customers in the events, leisure and tourism industries.

“We’re excited to enter this partnership with MOBILEMONEY,” said Glownet.com’s David Mitchell, Vice President of North America. “A partnership between our two businesses presents a mutual reputational benefit. MOBILEMONEY is a market leader and their dedication to innovation and evolution of the events & leisure space is second to none. They are the perfect partner for us in so many ways!”

“Together, we are working to deliver tech solutions that make life easier for both operators and attendees. Our aligned forward-thinking approach coupled with dedication to innovation creates an exciting opportunity to enhance customer journeys with superfast cashless transactions.”

About MOBILEMONEY

MOBILEMONEY provides kiosks, hardware, software, installation, on-site training, cash management and back-end support. Their financial technologies serve a wide variety of markets including convenience stores, special events, gaming facilities, hospitality, and small businesses throughout the United States. Their experience and client base demonstrate a commitment to specialized and niche markets.

With a history spanning over 27 years, MOBILEMONEY has built their reputation on reliability, integrity and respect.

About Glownet.com

Glownet.com is a global leader in experiential digital products that bridge the gap with the real world. They’ve built the world’s first experiential product stack encompassing ticketing, payments & operational tools for partners & operators in the events, leisure & tourism industries. With real-time data & analytics, it has powered more than 11,000 projects in 40 countries across the globe, driving revenue of over £100m for their partners.

Formed in 2021 by the tech acquisition & merger of cashless payment pioneer Glownet & leading ticketing platform ihjoz.com, Glownet.com’s suite of tools & plugins is employed by partners across the world, leveraging their unique technology to capture data from every interaction, transaction & redemption in-person & online to enable a full 360-view of customer journeys, powering automation & personalization. Visit glownet.com for more information.

Sponsored Content