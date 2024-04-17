Event Sustainability Live Las Vegas partners with Purpose Net Zero to drive sustainable innovation in the event industry

Event Sustainability Live (ESL), the premier event dedicated to advancing sustainability in the event industry, is proud to announce its partnership with Purpose Sustainability Strategy, a sustainable event strategy education + consulting firm and Purpose Net Zero, their subsequent travel emissions measurement technology, to collaborate and advocate on furthering sustainable solutions, including conscious measurement of event related travel to events.

This strategic collaboration aims to further promote environmental consciousness and drive sustainable innovation within the events industry. By joining forces, ESL and Purpose seek to inspire event professionals to adopt eco-friendly practices, reduce carbon footprints, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Marley Finnegan, Founder of Purpose, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “At Purpose, we believe in the power of collective action to address the pressing environmental challenges we face today, in order to keep moving our industry forward. By partnering with Event Sustainability Live, we aim to amplify our reach and drive meaningful change within the industry. Together, we can pave the way to envisioning a more conscious, sustainable future.”

Adam Parry, Co-founder of Event Sustainability Live, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to partner with Purpose to further our mission of promoting sustainability within the events industry. By combining our expertise and resources, we can empower event professionals to prioritize sustainability and integrate eco-friendly practices into their events, such as travel emissions measurement. Together, we can work to make a tangible difference in reducing the environmental impact of events, worldwide.”

Purpose will be both exhibiting and sharing thought leadership at Event Sustainability Live, providing event professionals with the opportunity to engage with Marley Finnegan while onstage on day 1 of the show; as well as learning more about the PURPOSE Sustainable Event Strategy Accreditation and Purpose Net Zero travel emissions calculator. Attendees are encouraged to meet with Marley at the show, as her passion for the industry and sustainability is sure to inspire meaningful conversations and collaborations.

Event Sustainability Live Las Vegas will take place on May 1st & 2nd, 2024, at The World Market Center, Las Vegas, NV. To learn more about the event and register, visit https://eventsustainabilitylive.com/